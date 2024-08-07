Hillsborough County commissioners vote to appeal judge's decision to approve teacher pay referendum

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

In the latest volley in a back-and-forth between Hillsborough County commissioners and the school board, commissioners have voted to appeal a decision by a judge to place a teacher pay referendum on the November ballot.

County commissioners held a meeting on Wednesday where they discussed the latest development by the court to order the commission to place the school board's millage referendum on the November 2024 ballot.

They voted 4-3 to appeal that court's decision in an attempt to again block that referendum. Chief Assistant County Attorney Rob Brazell outlined that the notice of appeal will be filed on Wednesday.

The school board initially proposed the referendum as an initiative to increase teacher pay, leading the commission to vote against the referendum, citing a desire to delay and put the referendum on the 2026 ballot.

The school board responded by holding an emergency meeting where they voted 4-3 to file a lawsuit against the commission.

Superintendent Van Ayres responded by applauding the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit judge's decision.

"Every child, everyone deserves the best classroom experience possible. And that's exactly what this millage is about," Ayres said.

With the county now appealing the ruling, Ayres says the district will continue to push for an expedited case.

That's because the referendum would have to be submitted to the supervisor of elections by August 20 to be included on the ballot.