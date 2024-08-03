Hillsborough Superintendent reacts to judge ordering commission to place teacher pay referendum on ballot

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to Hillsborough County Public Schools, the court is ordering the county commission to place the school board's millage referendum on the November 2024 ballot.

Superintendent Van Ayres and supporters of public education held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in response to the decision.

The school board said the court issued the decision Friday evening. This comes after the Hillsborough County School Board sued the county commission over their decision not to include the referendum.

Superintendent Van Ayres pushed for the referendum to be on the November ballot to help give teachers and administrators raises. The proposed tax would levy $1 on every $1,000 of taxable property value, and collections would begin in 2025. The district estimates the millage would raise an estimated $177 million to support Hillsborough’s students each year.

The Hillsborough County Commission voted against including the teacher pay referendum on November's ballot. They instead wanted to delay and put the referendum on the ballot in 2026.

After that surprise decision, the school board held an emergency meeting, voting 4-3 to file the lawsuit against the commission. Ayres immediately took legal action, asking the judge to force the commissioners to put the measure up for a countywide vote.

"We are grateful that Hillsborough County residents will now have that opportunity to vote on the millage referendum on November 5th, 2024. Every child, everyone deserves the best classroom experience possible," shared Ayres on Saturday.

The measure will let voters decide whether to increase property taxes by one millage. The revenue would be used to raise teacher and staff salaries.

This comes as the district deals with hundreds of teacher vacancies, and district leaders worry they will continue to lose educators to surrounding counties that have passed similar measures and can pay teachers more money.

"If approved, the referendum would add one mill to property taxes in Hillsborough County. These funds would support all students by providing competitive pay to retain and recruit their teachers, support staff, principals and assistant principals. We must be on a level playing field with surrounding counties," said Ayres.

