Hillsborough school board to discuss legal action at meeting after millage referendum blocked

Hillsborough County school leaders are expected to discuss legal action against county commissioners after a millage referendum was struck from the November ballot.

Superintendent Van Ayres says he plans to discuss possible legal action at an emergency school board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Ayres is hoping to save the referendum for teacher salaries the Hillsborough School District planned to put to voters this fall.

School board members approved the millage rate increase proposal in April, but last week Hillsborough commissioners voted 4-3 along party lines to delay the referendum for two years.

Superintendent Van Ayres says the commission lacks the legal authority to do that.

"We'll be asking a judge to compel the county commission to do their statutorily required duty," Ayres said during a press conference following the vote last week.

The proposed tax would levy $1 on every $1,000 of taxable property value, and collections would begin in 2025. The district estimates the millage would raise an estimated $177 million to support Hillsborough’s students each year.

Commissioners Ken Hagan, Christine Miller and Donna Cameron Cepeda, and Joshua Wostal voted to change the referendum date to November 2026, citing concerns over voter willingness to support an additional tax in the current economic environment.

Members Pat Kemp, Harry Cohen and Gwen Myers supported giving residents the chance to vote on the tax during this year's election.

"The right thing to do is to put it in front of the voters at the time when the elected school board asked us to do it," argued Cohen.

Ayres says Hillsborough’s teachers can’t wait another two years for a potential salary increase, given how low pay in Hillsborough County is compared to neighboring districts, nearly all of which have voter-approved millages in place to help boost teacher salaries.

"This millage referendum exists in Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, say, in Sarasota, Manatee," said Ayres. "It is hard for Hillsborough County Public Schools to compete for new teachers when a starting salary for us is $48,000 and when districts around us are at $55,000, $57,000. This number leads to our vacancies. If you have a choice of where you want to teach, if I'm 23 years old, $7,000 is a lot of money."

Meanwhile, Commissioners voted in favor of allowing a sales tax measure, the renewal of the 30-year Community Investment Tax (CIT), to appear on the November ballot.

Adding insult to injury, County Commissioners this year decreased the amount of CIT funding schools will receive from 25 percent to five percent. CIT funds for education are earmarked for capital projects only and may not be used for teacher salaries.

Tuesday's emergency Hillsborough School Board meeting starts at 2 p.m.