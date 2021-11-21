Hillsborough County deputies rescue Chihuahua after it fell into storm drain

article

A small Chihuahua is recovering after it fell down a storm drain in Clair-Mel on Sunday.

Deputies Holley and Hansen with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office used personal tools to open the storm cover and rescued the little dog with the help of Public Works.

Deputy Hansen fed the little dog while Deputy Holley warmed him up.

The pup has been taken to an area animal hospital for treatment, but is doing OK, according to HCSO.

