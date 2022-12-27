Hillsborough County deputies search for missing 11-year-old Tampa girl

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on West Waters Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Josselyn Arechaederra, 11, was seen leaving her home on the 4000 block of West Waters Avenue in Tampa at around 4 p.m.

Investigators said she hasn't yet returned home.

Photo of Josselyn Arechaederra. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a fleur-de-lis symbol and black pants, according to Hillsborough County deputies. She has brown curly hair and is 4'8" and about 100 pounds, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.