Hillsborough County deputy seriously injured after getting run over by suspect

A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was seriously injured after getting run over by a suspect he was trying to l over.

According to HCSO, early Friday morning at 12:05 a.m., the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a black BMW on Bearss Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. The suspect drove off, evading the traffic stop.

Twenty minutes later, at 12:25 a.m., the deputy, identified as Kalin Hall, 33, attempted a second traffic stop at Plantation Oaks Drive, and the suspect ran over Hall as he was approaching the BMW.

Hall then called for backup, at which point several sheriff's office personnel and Tampa Police Department officers.

Deputy Kalin Hall and K9 Kurfew

Hall was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a fractured leg, according to HCSO.

"He is undergoing surgery [and] is in good spirits, but we also ask everybody to pray for him," HCSO Colonel Frank Losat said.

Losat said the owner of the BMW has been located, and detectives are working with the State Attorney's office to develop charges on them.

He asked anyone in the Plantation Oaks area to come forward if they witnessed anything and call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

Hall has been with the sheriff's office for 11 years.