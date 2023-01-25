Hillsborough County outlines spending plan for $570M in transportation tax proceeds

During a workshop on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners will outline their proposed plans for how to spend more than half a billion dollars collected from the transportation sales surtax approved by voters in November 2018 and later struck down in court.

The tax was invalidated by a Florida Supreme Court judge, who ruled it unconstitutional in February 2021. During its lifetime, the All for Transportation tax generated $569.8 million.

The money currently sits with the Florida Department of Revenue. The state ordered Hillsborough County to green light and send a recommendation on potential transportation uses of the funds by March.

According to a board document, the county's proposal includes disbursing the money as follows:

$130 million: Repaving roads

$124 million: Intersection safety

$116 million: Congestion relief

$66 million: New trails

$57 million: Safe routes to schools and other pedestrian/bike safety measures

$56 million: Repairing and replacing bridges

$40 million: Repairing sidewalks

LINK: The full agenda can be viewed here

It is expected that commissioners will reduce planned spending in certain areas of the proposal before finalizing the county's plan to send to the state on February 15. The board document says the county is giving priority to projects based on prior needs and existing projects within Hillsborough's Capital Improvement Program.

The board document states that the "underlying framework" for the board's decisions will be the goals of improving safety, ensuring the current system is in good condition, and finding ways to have a "direct and immediate" impact.

PREVIOUS: Judge affirms decision to invalidate proposed Hillsborough transportation tax referendum on ballot

Hillsborough County says it needs $520 million for unfunded future congestion relief projects, according to the document.

Last November, voters decided against a second transportation tax measure.

The state legislature will ultimately decide on how the proceeds are spent. The funds are expected to be available as soon as July 1, pending the approval of state lawmakers and the governor.