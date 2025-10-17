Hillsborough County pet shelter at 600% capacity for cats

The Brief Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center is at 628 percent capacity for cats. The shelter’s feline capacity is usually around 56. They now house 352 cats. Officials are asking residents to open their homes and adopt a cat today.



The Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center is currently over 600 percent over capacity for cats.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

Big picture view:

The shelter has never housed so many cats or kittens at one time. PRC is an open-admission shelter, meaning it takes in stray animals regardless of age, breed, or size.

Shelter officials say there is no one reason for this surge in numbers. They have had several hoarding cases recently, one last month when they rescued 60 cats from a home. Residents continue to bring in strays at a high rate, even though this is when the cat population usually dwindles.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

What you can do:

PRC is working with rescues and fosters but are urging residents to come to the shelter and give a kitten or cat a new home. They also have a ‘Working Cats" program for cats unlikely to adapt to an indoor life but would make great outdoor mousers.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

The Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. and is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents can view hundreds of adoptable pets here.