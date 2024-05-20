Hillsborough County pushes landscaping prep for hurricane season

With hurricane season just days away, now is the time to start working on your plan for preparation.

Hillsborough County continued their "Make a Plan Monday" series this week by focusing on something many Floridians may overlook : landscaping.

"Start with the biggest things that you have in your landscaping that you know you need to move," advises Lynn Barber, extension agent with Hillsborough County. "If you wait until the last minute and you have to do all of the big heavy things, you may just be overwhelmed and leave them, which could be a disaster."

Agents suggest starting small with landscaping decorations like potted plants, bird feeders and lawn furniture, then moving on to bigger items like tree branches and other hazardous debris with the potential to become projectiles during high wind events,

"The danger is that if you don’t take care of it then Mother Nature will, and that means that when the high winds come, all of this debris could then hit your house or your neighbor's house or blow around the neighborhood," Barber explained. "We have additional time to prepare now, and we should be using it."

Large debris also has the chance to block streets and clog storm drains, creating more work for storm relief crews.

For more information on Hurricane Preparedness in Hillsborough County, click here.

