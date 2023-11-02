Van Ayres unanimously selected as Hillsborough County Superintendent of Schools

article

The Hillsborough County school board unanimously voted Thursday to name Van Ayres the full-time Superintendent of Schools.

Ayres was previously named the interim superintendent for one year following the surprise resignation of former superintendent, Addison Davis.

"To say I am proud and privileged to be given this honor is an understatement," Ayres said. "This is more than a job to me; HCPS is where I grew up and where my heart will always be."

Ayres was born and raised in Tampa and has been a life-long educator with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Some of his past roles include the Chief of Strategic Planning and Partnerships and Deputy Superintendent of Schools.

Members of the school board approved a contract for Ayres paying him an annual salary of $330,000 starting on November 2, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2027.