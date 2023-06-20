Hillsborough County superintendent search to get underway as board members vote on boundary changes

Following last week’s surprise announcement that Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis would step away from the district after just three years at its helm, school board members have called a special board meeting to discuss and vote on his replacement.

According to School Board Chair Nadia Combs, Davis will stay on through mid-July, then will be on hand to help with the transition to an interim superintendent for 90 days.

"A lot of times you have a superintendent who maybe they don’t leave in great terms and so you don’t have that cohesiveness of us working together, so I think that’s a really important factor that we’re going to be able to work together and that he’s going to be able to guide that person," Combs told reporters last week. "At the end of the day, whoever gets hired, it’s going to be their vision."

Part of Davis’ vision, and perhaps his most lasting legacy, is expected to receive final approval from the board during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

RELATED: Hillsborough school board votes to close F-rated school despite pleas from parents

The board will vote to approve a massive overhaul of school boundaries that will affect some 15,000 students at 103 schools across the district.

The redistricting plan has been a year-long undertaking that’s gone through several iterations and tense meetings with parents. It will likely be Davis’ most lasting legacy in Hillsborough County.

Davis says the plan will cut down on inefficiencies by more evening spreading the student population among schools, increasing attendance in some, while alleviating over-crowding in others.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough school board passes school boundary changes, votes to close Just Elementary School

A handful of schools with dwindling populations will close and either be repurposed or partially repurposed. Some students in growing parts of Hillsborough County will be re-zoned to new schools set to open in the coming years.

Davis says the new boundaries will:

Reduce the number of very over- (110 percent or greater) and very under- (under 60 percent) utilized schools from 23 to 2.

Increase the number of schools in the well-utilized range from 67 to 80.

Reduce the number of schools under 60 percent utilization from 13 to 0.

Reduce the number of previously impacted students from 24,000 to 15,277.

Reduce the number of previously impacted schools from 126 to 103.

Reduce distance from school by 32,959 miles.

Reduce annual expenditures by $13,488,217.

Reduce annual transportation reoccurring costs by $4,464,297.

The changes would begin in the 2024-25 school year.