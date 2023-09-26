Dashcam video released after teens lead Hillsborough deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released new dashcam video Tuesday night of their pursuit of two teenagers in a stolen vehicle on I-75 and the Selmon Expressway.

According to HCSO, two teenagers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, stole an unlocked vehicle in Riverview on Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of the stolen vehicle, and when they attempted to pull the car over, the teenagers refused.

Aerial video showed the car maneuvering over a grass shoulder and attempting to evade multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Eventually, as can be seen in the dashcam video, a patrol car deployed a PIT, or Precisision Immobilization Technique, maneuver on the stolen vehicle, ramming it multiple times before other authorities joined and arrested the two teenagers.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Both were charged with grand theft.