2 teenagers arrested after stealing vehicle in Riverview, leading authorities on chase through I-75

Two teenagers were arrested over the weekend after stealing a vehicle in Riverview and leading Hillsborough County deputies on a high-speed chase on I-75.

READ: Sole survivor of deadly Plant City train v. SUV crash fights for life in Lakeland hospital

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with grand theft after stealing a car in Riverview on Sunday.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle spotted driving on I-75, and when they attempted to pull the teenagers over, they refused.

The teenagers then led deputies on a chase; video of the chase shows the stolen vehicle maneuvering over a grass shoulder and attempting to evade multiple law enforcement vehicles. One patrol vehicle then rammed the stolen car, flipping it around before other authorities joined and surrounded it.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to HCSO, the teenagers were ultimately stopped on the Selmon Expressway with help from the Florida Highway Patrol.

"Unfortunately, there are people in our community who never learned, that if something is not theirs, don't touch it," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Lock your car, no matter how quickly you're going to be inside your home. This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal."