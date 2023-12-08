Man arrested for shining laser at HCSO helicopter conducting surveillance

A man was arrested after authorities said he shone a laser at a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helicopter that was mid-flight in Brandon.

According to HCSO, one of their helicopters was struck by a bright green laser multiple times on Wednesday around 4:24 a.m. while doing surveillance in Brandon.

Within minutes, patrol deputies arrested William Long Lee, 56, and charged him with Felony Misuse of Laser Lighting Device. According to the sheriff's office, this is the second such arrest in the last two weeks.

"Shining a laser at a pilot or aircraft is extremely dangerous and illegal," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Pointing a laser can distract or temporarily blind the pilot. The light can often spread so much that a pilot cannot avoid it. This irresponsible behavior posed an imminent threat to the safety of our pilot and tactical flight deputy."

HCSO asked the community never to shine a laser into the sky or at an aircraft, warning that the consequences could be deadly.