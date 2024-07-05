Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 5, 2024 12:43pm EDT
Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

According to HCSO, an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail was discovered unresponsive by staff on Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. The inmate was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the inmate suffered a medical incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

