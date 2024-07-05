Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

According to HCSO, an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail was discovered unresponsive by staff on Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. The inmate was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ: Hurricane Beryl churns through Yucatan Peninsula with increased risk to hit Texas

Preliminary investigation indicates that the inmate suffered a medical incident.

The investigation is ongoing.