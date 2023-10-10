Hillsborough County K9 Unit tracks down fleeing suspect with felony warrants: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit helped track down a suspect wanted on felony warrants in Gibinston on Monday.

According to HCSO, the K9 Unit responded to a home in the 11000 block of Bascal Lane at around 4:55 p.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a suspect who had fled on foot with felony warrants.

READ: Israel war enters fourth day as death toll surpasses 1,600 and Israeli military targets Hamas

When they arrived the K9 Unit swept the area behind the home and found the suspect, Adam Donald Stratton, 40. Bodycam video shows the dog with its handler, who warns Stratton to put his hands in the air or get bit by the dog.

He was arrested and charged with Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure, Criminal Mischief to a Place of Worship, and Grand Theft Third Degree, according to HCSO.

"Our K9 Unit's dedication and expertise in tracking down suspects in all types of challenging terrains is unmatched," said Sheriff Chad Chronister, "They are true heroes here at HCSO and ensure that even the most elusive criminals can't hide from justice."