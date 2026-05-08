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Hillsborough County storage building fire erupts, closing southbound lanes of North 56th Street: HCFR

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Published  May 8, 2026 10:42pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • Hillborough County Fire Rescue is battling a two-alarm fire at a storage building along North 56th Street.
    • HCFR says southbound lanes are closed because of how large the fire grew.
    • First responders say no one was hurt, but it's unclear how the fire started.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a storage facility on Friday night. 

What we know:

This unfolded at the Public Storage building in the East Lake-Orient Park area along North 56th Street. 

There was a large presence of first responders with about a dozen fire trucks. 

The crews called a two-alarm fire because of how large the blaze is. 

Why you should care:

Southbound lanes of 56th Street were shut down because of the response. 

Crews were able to knock down a lot of the fire.

Thankfully, FOX 13 was told no one was hurt. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started. 

The Source: FOX 13 gathered the information for this story from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

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