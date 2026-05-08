Hillsborough County storage building fire erupts, closing southbound lanes of North 56th Street: HCFR
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TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a storage facility on Friday night.
What we know:
This unfolded at the Public Storage building in the East Lake-Orient Park area along North 56th Street.
There was a large presence of first responders with about a dozen fire trucks.
The crews called a two-alarm fire because of how large the blaze is.
Why you should care:
Southbound lanes of 56th Street were shut down because of the response.
Crews were able to knock down a lot of the fire.
Thankfully, FOX 13 was told no one was hurt.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the fire started.
The Source: FOX 13 gathered the information for this story from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.