Hillsborough County storage building fire erupts, closing southbound lanes of North 56th Street: HCFR

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The Brief Hillborough County Fire Rescue is battling a two-alarm fire at a storage building along North 56th Street. HCFR says southbound lanes are closed because of how large the fire grew. First responders say no one was hurt, but it's unclear how the fire started.



Hillsborough County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a storage facility on Friday night.

What we know:

This unfolded at the Public Storage building in the East Lake-Orient Park area along North 56th Street.

There was a large presence of first responders with about a dozen fire trucks.

The crews called a two-alarm fire because of how large the blaze is.

Why you should care:

Southbound lanes of 56th Street were shut down because of the response.

Crews were able to knock down a lot of the fire.

Thankfully, FOX 13 was told no one was hurt.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started.