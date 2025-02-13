Hillsborough County tourism leaders celebrate record-breaking year

The Brief Hillsborough County tourism leaders celebrate a record-breaking year. Hotel revenue brought in more than $1.16 billion. Officials are hopeful for another record-setting year.



Hillsborough County tourism leaders celebrated another record-breaking year, updating the county's Tourist Development Council on recent hotel revenue numbers on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Hillsborough's hotel revenue brought in more than $1.16 billion in taxable hotel revenue, marking an almost $80 million increase from the previous high set in 2023.

This is the third straight year in which hotel revenue eclipsed one billion dollars in Hillsborough County history and the fourth consecutive year, setting a new record.

"This destination is red-hot. It's talked about all over the country. It's talked about all over the world," Visit Tampa Bay CEO Santiago Corrada said following his presentation to council. "Marketing, hurricanes, sports, film tourism, economic development; right now, Hillsborough County and its three cities are hitting on just about all cylinders."

Corrada told the council 2025 is off to a hot start too.

"The start of this first quarter with preliminary numbers that we have from January and February are just phenomenal," he said.

"It's an indicator of the vibrancy and the vitality of the city," added Lou Plasencia, CEO of the Plasencia Group, a Tampa-based hospitality sales, investment consulting and advisory company, adding he still sees room for growth. "There are still a lot of luxury brands that are not here. There is no Four Seasons. There's no Ritz-Carlton, there's no Waldorf, there's no Andaz. So that is the next chapter for the Tampa Bay area."

What's next:

Corrada is hopeful 2025 will be another record-setting year, with a lot of excitement scheduled for in the next couple months. That includes Lionel Messi, one of the most popular athletes in the world, playing in a soccer match Friday at Raymond James Stadium. In April, Amalie Arena will host the Women's NCAA Final Four.

