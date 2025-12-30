Florida’s Canadian drug import program stalled after years and millions spent

The Brief Florida has spent tens of millions of dollars importing prescription drugs from Canada, but no drugs have arrived. Federal red tape has stalled the program. Lawmakers may spend an additional $4 million in 2026 to maintain infrastructure while the program remains stalled.



Florida launched a program to import prescription drugs from Canada to save money for residents and state taxpayers. Prescription drugs in Canada are cheaper due to government price controls.

Florida sought FDA approval in 2019 and spent tens of millions of dollars preparing warehouses and logistics to receive shipments. The FDA finally approved the program in January 2024, but the first shipments still have not arrived.

The backstory:

Governor Ron DeSantis toured an empty warehouse in Lakeland more than four years ago to demonstrate the plan.

The goal was to allow Floridians to access the same drugs at about 25% lower cost. The state initially aimed to provide drugs to Medicaid recipients and other state-insured patients, with projected savings of up to $183 million in the first year.

Delays occurred due to federal approval processes, legal actions, and pushback from the pharmaceutical industry over safety concerns. Each drug must now undergo separate FDA approval, lab testing, and compliance checks. In May 2025, the FDA adjusted the policy to streamline the process, but shipments must also be approved by the Canadian government to ensure they are surplus and do not create shortages in Canada.

What they're saying:

Bill Hepscher of Canadian MedStore said: "This is the first time we have seen real movement to go after the cost of prescriptions compared to other countries, and saying how do we lower it for people here in Florida specifically."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News medical contributor, called safety concerns "ridiculous," noting that Canadian drugs are long-established as safe. Governor DeSantis previously explained the program’s purpose: "If you have Canada drugs, the same drug costs 25 percent of what it costs here, we want Floridians to be able to share in those discounts."

Why you should care:

The stalled program affects Florida residents who could benefit from lower-cost prescription drugs.

Tens of millions of taxpayer dollars have already been spent, and additional funds may be required to maintain the program infrastructure while federal and international hurdles remain unresolved.

What's next:

State lawmakers are considering whether to spend another $4 million in 2026 to maintain the warehouse and infrastructure or to abandon the program entirely. Even if hurdles are cleared, the program could still face resistance from Canadian authorities and the pharmaceutical industry before drugs reach Florida residents.

