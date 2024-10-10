Hillsborough County urging everyone to be mindful of water usage

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Hernando County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hillsborough County urging everyone to be mindful of water usage

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 2:16am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are asking everyone to conserve as much water as possible as crews monitor the county's water and wastewater systems.

Hurricane Milton brought heavy rain and wind to Hillsborough County for several hours late Wednesday and early Thursday. The storm made landfall to the south near Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane.

The county says its drinking water system is operational, but widespread power outages are impacting regional water pumping.

Hillsborough County Water Resources is asking everyone to only use water for drinking and sanitation purposes to avoid sewer overflows and backups into homes.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: