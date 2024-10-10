Hillsborough County urging everyone to be mindful of water usage

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County officials are asking everyone to conserve as much water as possible as crews monitor the county's water and wastewater systems.

Hurricane Milton brought heavy rain and wind to Hillsborough County for several hours late Wednesday and early Thursday. The storm made landfall to the south near Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane.

The county says its drinking water system is operational, but widespread power outages are impacting regional water pumping.

Hillsborough County Water Resources is asking everyone to only use water for drinking and sanitation purposes to avoid sewer overflows and backups into homes.

