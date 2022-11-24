Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

article

Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began.

One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60.

It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual.

According to the sheriff's office, about 30 unit responded to the scene.