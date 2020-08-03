Hillsborough deputies locate missing baby and mom

On Monday, deputies said they were searching for a baby boy and his mother who have been missing since last week, but they said they have since located the Hillsborough County family.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old and his 27-year-old mother were last seen in Ruskin on July 29. The sheriff's office says they have obtained a court-authorized "Take Into Custody" order for the child.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said both were located and are safe.

No other information was provided.