Hillsborough deputies: Mother's fiance slammed child's body against furniture

article

A Tampa man is accused of seriously injuring his fiancée's child while the mother was not at home.

Hillsborough County deputies arrested 31-year-old Andrew Nguyen for aggravated child abuse. They said Nguyen "intentionally" hit the young child in the face and slammed the child's body against furniture. The incident occurred Monday.

Deputies said the child started vomiting and lost consciousness. The mother, who is engaged to Nguyen, was not home at the time.

Initially, deputies said Nguyen denied harming the child, but later confessed to investigators. The child's age and gender was not provided by officials.

The victim remained in Tampa General Hospital's intensive care unit Wednesday morning and is expected to survive, deputies said.