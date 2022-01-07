Hillsborough deputies search for Valrico man missing since Christmas Eve

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a Valrico man missing since Christmas Eve.

Deputies said 32-year-old Riley Hogan left his home on Dec. 24, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since, according to his family.

Hogan was last seen near the intersection of Seffner-Valrico Road and Valrico Lake Road.

Investigators said he left his home riding a 2010 blue Kawasaki motorcycle with Florida tag MKBU64.

Hogan is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on his disappearance is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.