Hillsborough deputies searching for teen accused of stealing car with child in back seat

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a teen who stole a vehicle with a child inside. The child has been recovered and is safe, but the suspect is on the run.

According to deputies, Tysean Brown, 15, entered a black Honda Civic that was sitting idly, with an 11-year-old child in the back seat, in the 7-Eleven parking lot, located at 10016 McMullen Road in Riverview around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Brown drove away and punched the child at one point.

He eventually stopped at the intersection of Boyette Farms Drive and Boyette Road, allowing the child to escape, according to HCSO.

"We are urging the public to take a look at the pictures of Tysean Brown and contact our detectives immediately if they know where he could be hiding," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This teen committed several felonies by, not only stealing a car, but putting a child's life in danger."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

