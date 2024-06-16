Hillsborough deputy shot, two adults killed in overnight shooting

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in an overnight shooting Saturday night while responding to a call for service in Carrollwood.

When deputies arrived on scene, they encountered an adult woman who had called 911 to report her husband had been shot by their son. As the caller walked towards the responding deputies the suspect, 19-year-old Christos Alexander, shot his mother and then turned his gun towards law enforcement. At that time, deputies exchanged gun fire with the suspect, and during the exchange one deputy was shot in the lower body. The suspect also suffered wounds in the exchange, retreated to the home and barricaded himself inside. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff, the suspect's wounds were fatal, and he was pronounced dead once deputies entered the home.