Hillsborough sheriff to discuss arrests in organized gas theft ring

The surging gas prices have made fuel a prime target for thieves, officials say, and Hillsborough authorities just took an organized theft ring, arresting multiple people in the process.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies worked with state troopers to make the bust.

The suspects are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of gasoline across the Bay Area.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is scheduled to provide further details during a Monday morning news conference.

