Bank robbery suspect arrested after mother turns him in to Hillsborough deputies

The Brief A man claiming he had a gun robbed the Truist Bank on Memorial Highway Thursday afternoon. The suspect's mother later called 911 to turn her son in, deputies said. This is his second bank robbery arrest in the last six months, according to HCSO.



A man was arrested after a Tampa bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Timeline:

Deputies said Aaron Spencer, 33, entered the Truist Bank on Memorial Highway around 1 p.m. on October 9 and demanded money from the teller, implying he had a pistol.

Spencer left the bank with the money and then discarded his clothing in a nearby parking lot. Later that day, a woman called HCSO's 911 Communication Center, saying her son had just robbed a bank, and she was on her way to turn him in.

Pictured: Aaron Spencer. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Spencer was arrested and turned over the stolen money to detectives.

Big picture view:

He's been charged with robbery with a firearm while wearing a Mask ($750 or more but less than $20,000). Spencer was already out on bond for a bank robbery that occurred in April, related to a Tampa Police Department investigation, when this incident happened.

What they're saying:

"When someone's own mother feels compelled to turn them in, it speaks volumes about accountability and the trust our community places in doing the right thing," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.