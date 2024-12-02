Hillsborough, Pasco, and Volusia Counties announce new locations for hurricane relief centers
TAMPA, Fla. - Weeks and months after Hurricanes Helene, Milton, and Debby struck the Tampa Bay area, residents of communities up and down Florida’s Western coast were left to rebuild their homes and businesses.
According to FEMA, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Volusia County still offer hurricane victims "one-on-one help" on how to apply for hurricane-related aid.
However, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in each county are moving locations in each county.
Each county’s Mobile Disaster Recovery Center’s information, including hours and addresses, can be found below:
- Hillsborough CountyHC Code Enforcement Building410 30th St. SE Ruskin, FL 33570Hours: 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- Pasco CountyUF/IFAS Pasco Extension - Stalling Building 15029 14th St. Dade City, FL 33523Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- Volusia CountyJohn H. Dickerson Community Center 308 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32114Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec 7.
FEMA says that hurricane survivors looking to access hurricane-related aid can also request it through DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or through FEMA’s app.
Below are the correct FEMA websites to request aid for damage from the correct hurricane(s).
- Hurricane Milton:Click here
- Hurricane Helene:Click here
- Hurricane Debby:Click here
