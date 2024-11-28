St. Pete local has cooked almost 25k meals for hurricane victims in his community

Neighbors in St. Pete are trying to bring the holiday spirit to their neighborhood as people recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton .

Hurricanes Helene and Milton left behind life-altering damage in Shore Acres in St. Pete.

"My house is down to studs," said Matt Thorn, who lives in Shore Acres. "You can literally kind of see through it, almost all the way to the pool."

Thorn says he had 28 inches of water inside his home during Helene.

Despite losing his home, Thorn has been trying to help the rest of the community over the last two months.

He started the Relief Market and Grille to distribute essential items or donations and cook meals for other neighbors.

Relief Market and Grille in Matt Thorns front yard.

"I’m here pretty much from 8 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m.," Thorn said.

Thorn says the relief site has continued to grow and become a gathering point for people in the neighborhood.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thorn cooked a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to make sure everyone had a place to eat.

Matt Thorn cooking for the Shore Acres community from his home.

"We don’t want the tragedy to be the forefront of the holidays this year," Thorn said.

Since Helene, he says they’ve cooked 23,000 meals for people.

"Cooking and being over the grill or making something, that’s my love language," Thorn said. "That’s my therapy."

The hurricane recovery and rebuild isn’t an overnight process.

After the large-scale assistance and outreach slow down, Thorn says he wants to remain a place where people can turn for help and support, especially during the holidays.

"To make sure that we are still kind of helping the community to move forward," Thorn said.

Turkey prepared by Matt Thorn for hurricane victims of Shore Acres community during Thanksgiving.

Thorn says he plans to continue giving out supplies and cooking meals, as many people in Shore Acres still live in garages, RVs, or tents outside their homes.

"We’re going to be here, and we’re going to be here for the long haul of it," Thorn said.

Thorn says they’re already planning several holiday events for the neighborhood through the end of the year.

