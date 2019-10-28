Hillsborough prepares for results of King High School cemetery search

article

Hillsborough County school officials continue to prepare for the possibility that a forgotten cemetery may be on the grounds of a Tampa school.

The district says they want to stay transparent with their progress because if there is an African-American burial ground at King High School, they’ll be unearthing people’s ancestors.

The district is now creating a historical response committee to handle decisions about what happens moving forward. It includes leaders from the religious community, state elected officials, and representatives from local organizations.

The first committee meeting is today. They’ll be going over what’s been done so far and what the next steps are.

District officials will also be going over historical timelines today because the records they found have been conflicting so far. Some show the cemetery in the south end of the property; others show it on the north end.

Recently, district officials found evidence that the bodies could have been moved to a different cemetery in the county.

The district is preparing for whatever they find and say part of that is forming a committee to make sure they move through this process efficiently and respectfully.

“It’s a very sensitive situation because you’re talking about someone’s loved ones who were placed to rest there. After finding out about this information, we want to be most respectful to the people and their families; the ones who may know about this area,” explained Corries Culpepper, the district’s director of safety.

Experts were out using radar last week to survey school grounds and they are waiting for detailed results.

The public could learn more about their findings as soon as this morning’s meeting.