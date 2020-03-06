Hillsborough River will turn bright green for annual St. Patrick's Day party

It's that time of year when things turn a little green -- all because of St. Patrick's Day. The same will go for the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa.

On Friday morning, the city tested the green coloring they will use during the Mayor's River O' Green celebration. The dye is non-toxic, biodegradable and safe for the environment, officials said. The annual event will take place March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The river will provide the bright green backdrop to events, including a two-mile fun run/walk along the Tampa Riverwalk. There will be live music, food trucks, beer and a Leprechaun costume contest. This is the ninth year the event has been held.

For additional information, including a list of events, head over to the River O’ Green Fest website: http://riverogreen.com.