Hillsborough County commissioners worry voters may balk at multiple tax proposals

Hillsborough County commissioners plan to ask voters this fall to renew the Community Investment Tax (CIT) that has helped fund various infrastructure projects across the county since voters first approved it in 1996.

To date, the half-cent sales tax has raised more than $2.6 billion for the county’s road, infrastructure, parks, and public safety needs, as well as the construction of Raymond James Stadium.

The problem is that it won’t be the only tax item on the ballot in November.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board approved a referendum that asks voters to approve a millage increase to fund pay for teachers, bus drivers, and other essential school staff.

READ: Hillsborough County millage increase referendum will be on November ballot

Some county commissioners worry voters could balk at the pair of tax items.

"We actually debated a millage increase on this board, and we said we cannot put any type of millage increase on the backs of people in Hillsborough County. TECO‘s up. Water’s up. Everything‘s up," said Hillsborough Commissioner Michael Owen.

In a Board of County Commissioners meeting in March, Owen asked Hillsborough County Schools Super Intendent Van Ayres why the school district would need the additional revenue stream, given the substantial amount of funding it already receives from the CIT.

READ: Weather in Tampa: Tornado watch issued as strong storms sweep through Bay Area on Wednesday

As Ayres explained, the CIT funding it receives can only be spent on school infrastructure, not on salaries.

Without a millage to help fund teacher salaries, Ayres says Hillsborough can’t compete with nearby districts and other large districts across the state.

"Hernando has an additional mill on the operating side. Pasco just passed it last year. Pinellas has had it for a number of years. Manatee has it and Sarasota has it. So we are in a difficult situation on our operating side. I don’t take this lightly. I would not be coming to our taxpayers for additional millage but where I sit right now: I am not on a level playing field on the operating side," said Ayres.

Under the CIT’s current arrangement, which is set to expire in 2026, Hillsborough County Schools receive 25 percent of revenues from the CIT. To date, that has equated to more than $655 million.

The remaining funds are split between the county, city of Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace, and for the Tampa Sports Authority to continue to pay off debts incurred by the construction of Raymond James Stadium and to operate the facility.

You can find a full breakdown here.

On Wednesday, ommissioners will come up with a plan for the length of the proposed CIT, and a new formula for how funds will be allocated in the future.