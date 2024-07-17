Hillsborough County School Board reacts to vote that keeps tax to raise teacher pay off November ballot

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Hillsborough County School Board announced that Superintendent Van Ayres, school board members and supporters of public education would be holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon after county commissioners voted 4-3 to keep a proposed property tax that would benefit schools off of this year's ballot.

The school board said the news conference was "in response to the unprecedented action taken this morning by the Hillsborough County Commission regarding the school district's millage referendum."

Superintendent Van Ayres was trying to get the referendum on the November ballot to help give teachers and administrators raises. The proposed tax would levy $1 on every $1,000 of taxable property value, and collections would begin in 2025. The district estimates the millage would raise an estimated $177 million to support Hillsborough’s students each year.

Florida law would not allow the tax proposal to be killed outright, according to District 7 County Commissioner Joshua Wostal.

"The law is clear that we don't have the option to say no," Wostal said during a commissioners' meeting on Wednesday.

Wostal moved that the referendum date should be changed from November 2024 to 2026.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough County schools propose property tax hike to address teacher shortages

"We all know that our teachers are underpaid, we hear it all the time and these funds would be used if the voters pass this. That's what it's gonna be used for, and we have teachers leaving our counties going next door in other counties to work. Let's take care of our teachers who help our children right here in our counties," shared District 3 County Commissioner Gwen Myers.

District 1 County Commissioner Harry Cohen also called for giving "the people the right to make the choice."

"The right thing to do is to put it in front of the voters at the time when the elected school board asked us to do it," argued Cohen.

During the meeting, District 2 County Commissioner Ken Hagan said that the timing could not be worse for raising taxes with many residents struggling with the "devastating impacts of inflation."

Board members Ken Hagan, Christine Miller and Donna Cameron Cepeda, and Joshua Wostal voted to change the referendum date to November 2026. While members Pat Kemp, Harry Cohen and Gwen Myers supported giving residents the chance to vote on the tax during this year's election.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter