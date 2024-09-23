Hillsborough school leaders holding more town halls on teacher pay referendum

Hillsborough County Public Schools will continue its series of town hall meetings this week, sharing details and answering questions about a proposed property tax increase aimed at boosting teacher pay.

Voters across the county will decide on Nov. 5 whether to raise the millage rate, something that was voted down in 2022.

Superintendent Van Ayres held the first town hall on the issue last Wednesday at Plant High School in Tampa.

According to the district, they currently have about 400 teacher vacancies and 200 bus driver vacancies, which they said stem from being unable to compete with surrounding districts over salaries. As a result, they said qualified teachers are leaving the district.

The millage increase would generate about $177 million a year to support Hillsborough County students and cost the average homeowner an extra $281 per year in property taxes.

The proposal has been at the center of a legal dispute between the district and the county commission, which blocked the referendum from appearing on the November ballot before an appeals court sided with the district.

PREVIOUS: Court sides with Hillsborough school district to put teacher pay referendum on November ballot

The next town hall is set for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Gaither High School in Northdale. Three more are scheduled prior to Election Day:

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Alonso High School

Monday, Sept. 30: Riverview High School

Monday, Oct. 21: Middleton High School

