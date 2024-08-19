Court expected to decide fate of Hillsborough teacher pay referendum

An appeals court is expected to decide on Monday whether a proposed property tax increase aimed at boosting teacher pay should be decided by Hillsborough County voters in November.

The county commission and school board have been at odds over the issue, leading to a lawsuit filed by the district. A judge later ruled in favor of the Hillsborough County Public Schools, which would allow the referendum to go on the ballot.

Commissioners then voted along party lines to file an appeal, with all four Republicans voting in favor of the move, while the three Democratic commissioners voted against it.

The school board initially proposed the referendum as an initiative to increase teacher pay, leading the commission to vote against the referendum, citing a desire to delay and put the referendum on the 2026 ballot.

If Monday's anticipated ruling goes in the district's favor, the referendum would have to be submitted to the supervisor of elections by Tuesday to be included on the 2024 ballot.

