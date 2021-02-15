Hillsborough school officials to review memorial plans for Ridgewood Cemetery unearthed at King High

article

It’s been more than a year since over a hundred graves were discovered at King High School in Tampa after being lost and forgotten about for decades. On Monday, an architect will unveil his memorial design to honor those buried at the historic cemetery.

The Hillsborough County School District previously said the graves should be properly memorialized, and the people that are buried there are given the respect that’s been long overdue.

Monday morning, the district’s Historical Response Committee will be meeting to discuss what that memorial might look like.

The forgotten graves were first discovered after citizens came forward in 2019 to say that there were possibly people buried on the property of King High School. Through multiple tests and ground-penetrating radar, the district was able to confirm that there are roughly 145 coffins buried at the site.

According to archaeologists, the site used to be the historic Ridgewood Cemetery, a burial ground for poor African-Americans during the 20th century. Ever since the discovery, the Historical Response Committee knew they needed to do something to commemorate the site and honor those who are buried there.

The committee will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at King High School to hear a proposal from Jerel McCants, A renowned local architect. He plans to unveil his idea for a walkable memorial to honor those who are buried at Ridgewood Cemetery. The committee will give their feedback and decide the next steps after the presentation.

The state gave the district funds to help memorialize the site.

