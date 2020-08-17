Hillsborough sheriff unveils new body cameras with ability to live-stream

In an effort to build trust in the community, the Hillsborough County sheriff announced deputies have started receiving body cameras and training nearly two months after the agency was granted approval to purchase them.

Back in June, county commissioners approved Sheriff Chad Chronister's request to buy the cameras. The decision came following the national outcry over George Floyd's death.

Chronister told FOX 13 that body-worn cameras was an initiative he wanted since he became a sheriff three years ago, however, the cost was a hurdle.

It was about a year and a half ago, he said, when the agency began exploring weapon-activated cameras.

"I thought that would be a compromise but I think all of those know that in the wake of George Floyd's murder, I think there was an even louder cry for transparency and accountability," Chronister said during an interview on Good Day. "That's certainly played a huge factor on the full-time body-worn cameras."

PREVIOUS: Commissioners vote to equip Hillsborough deputies with full-time body cameras

Advertisement

On Monday morning, Chronister provided more details on the type of camera the deputies will be wearing. These, he said, will fit on the chest and not on the shoulder. They can also be activated if a deputy is in a "critical situation."

(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

"If a deputy didn't have time to turn on that camera, the feature on this camera is if they activate their overhead emergency equipment, the camera automatically goes on," Chronister explained. "If they have to remove or retrieve their firearm or Taser, it's automatically activated."

Also, it has the capability of live streaming.

"We can tap into that camera and see live, real-time what's occurring, which is phenomenal," the sheriff said. "Can you imagine being able to manage any type of critical incident and being able to see what the deputy sees -- if it's a hostage rescue, a hostage situation, active shooter? We can tap in and see exactly what he or she sees."

(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

While operating the camera isn't difficult, Chronister said, the biggest hurdle is making sure deputies know when to use them.

"They have to review that standard operating procedure, and when that's done and they know how to go home and plug it into their charger, at the same time it transmits all the information up to the cloud," he explained.

Training and distribution of the cameras began on August 10. The sheriff said his hope to have the distribution completed by the end of September.

It's not just uniformed patrol deputies who are receiving the cameras, K9 deputies, courthouse security and school resource officers are among those who will wear it too.