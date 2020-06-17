Commissioners vote to equip Hillsborough deputies with full-time body cameras

article

The Hillsborough County Commission gave Sheriff Chad Chronister the go-ahead to get full-time body cameras for his deputies Wednesday.

Commission chairman Les Miller made the motion, citing the need for complete transparency in order to build trust with the community. The sheriff also spoke in favor of the cameras.

After some discussion, commissioners approved the plan, six to one.

“I truly believe that we are one of the most professional law enforcement agencies across the country, and cameras will only serve to illuminate that reality," said Sheriff Chronister. "We want to embrace any tool that will help us do our jobs, protect our personnel, and provide a sense of security and openness to the public in order to maintain the trust we have worked hard to build. I believe body-worn cameras will help achieve that mission."

The sheriff’s office has been testing body cameras that are activated when a deputy's gun is drawn. But the plan approved Wednesday calls for cameras to record full-time.

Commissioner Stacy White was the lone dissenter, expressing concerns about privacy and program cost.

It’s not yet clear how much the cameras will cost.