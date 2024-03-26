Hillsborough summer camps offer full day of summer fun at low cost

Summer break shouldn’t break the bank. That’s the philosophy at Hillsborough Parks and Recreation, where kids and teens love the activities, and parents love the low-cost options.

"We have something pretty much for every age," says Community Relations Coordinator Mikah Collins, "Our traditional summer camps are going to be for 6 to 12-year-olds. We do also offer teen summer camp for 12 to 15-year-olds, and our specialty camps are 9–12 years old or 7– 13 years old."

County specialty camp programs cover a wide range of activities, everything from adaptive camps to skateboarding. Collins says the Eco-Adventure camp is also a popular option.

"Our eco-adventure camp is all about teaching kids about the natural areas they’re surrounded by in Hillsborough County…we’ll talk about invasive species, whether that’s plants or animals," Collins explains, "We’ll teach them how to use a compass and a map to be able to orient themselves."

Hillsborough camps offer a full day of fun and learning, with most running five days a week with 7:30 a.m. drop-off and 6:00 p.m. pick-up.

"We try to make it so that it works for everyone’s work schedule," says Collins, "Being able to drop off as early as 7:30 is really convenient for most parents."

Parents are encouraged to pack lunch and additional snacks to get students through the day.

"Our traditional camp, our adaptive camps, and our teen camps are going to be $60 per session. That’s a 2-week session, per child," Collins adds, "For the entire summer, the ten-week program, it’s $300."

Parents who utilize the County afterschool programs are eligible to start enrolling students for camp on March 29th, with open enrollment starting on April 6th at noon.

For more info on registration click here.