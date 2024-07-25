Hillsborough training academy cadet arrested on child porn charges: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Hillsborough detention cadet with the Sheriff's Training Academy was arrested on child pornography charges, according to investigators.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they began investigating on July 4 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated a Hillsborough County resident was uploading child pornography, according to detectives.

Corbin Hunkele, 21, who joined the Hillsborough Sheriff's Training Academy in April, was identified as a suspect in the case during their investigation, HCSO officials said.

Detectives said they uncovered evidence that linked Hunkele to the possession and distribution of child pornography, which led to his arrest.

"It is alarming and disappointing that an individual seemingly aspiring to serve and protect our community would engage in such despicable activities," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Hunkele is now facing multiple charges, including four counts of child pornography possession and two counts of transmitting child pornography with an electronic device.

The sheriff's office also confirmed that he's facing 10 counts of filming, distributing or possessing images or videos of sexual activity with an animal.