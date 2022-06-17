‘His actions are appalling’: Manatee County deputy fired, arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend

A Manatee County deputy has been let go from the sheriff’s office after he was arrested for stalking his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, its Professional Standards Department (Internal Affairs), received a complaint from the mother of William Fickey’s ex-girlfriend, that he was stalking her daughter.

The victim and her family told investigators that their relationship, which began in March 2019, turned "unhealthy", and the victim broke up with him in October 2021.

However, deputies say Fickey, who is currently on active duty in the U.S. Army Reserves, continued to reach out to the victim and made threatening statements, through a variety of means even though she wanted to be left alone.

"Fickey did not respect the wishes of this victim. He ignored her numerous requests to leave her alone, and as a result, he willingly broke the law," said Sheriff Rick Wells. "His actions are appalling, and his behavior is not expectable conduct for an employee of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office."

Fickey was hired by MCSO in January 2020 and had been working as a bailiff before his deployment in August 2021.

An internal investigation and an active criminal investigation are ongoing.