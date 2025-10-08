Historic bricks on Easton Drive in South Lakeland to be repaved with asphalt after years of washouts

The Brief A spokesperson for the city said washouts have been an ongoing issue on Easton Drive. The city has recently completed an area drainage study to examine all of their brick roads. The city hasn't set a start date for the repaving project yet.



A neighborhood in South Lakeland is known for its original brick streets, but the city said that on one street in particular, they have to go. After major rain events, the bricks loosen and float, creating a hazard.

Local perspective:

Julie Ashley has been a homeowner on Fairmount Avenue in South Lakeland for nearly 30 years. Right up the street at the corner is Easton Drive.

"A couple of weeks ago, there was a bad rainstorm, and there were bricks just floating on the road and at the other end of Easton," said Ashley.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the city said washouts have been an ongoing issue on the street for many years. Because it's too dangerous, they're going to repave the street with asphalt.

Six years ago, the city removed the asphalt on Easton Drive to restore the original brick, but it has proven too impractical to maintain. The city has recently completed an area drainage study to examine all of their brick roads.

"Any time there's time and resources put into projects like this, there is a cost, so the most practical approach in this case would be to repave it with asphalt and evaluate it based on the studies to determine how we're going to move forward," said Jamin Smith, a digital content specialist with the city.

The bricks bring a beautiful touch to the neighborhood, so Ashley hopes the ones on her street remain.

"I just think it gives a little ambiance to the neighborhood, so I like the brick streets, but I understand where they're coming from, especially when I see them try to fix it," said Ashley.

What's next:

The city hasn't set a start date for the repaving project yet, but once they do, they will install concrete ribbons that will provide a smooth transition.