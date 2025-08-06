Historic Jackson House suffers partial collapse, emergency repairs underway

The Brief Part of the east wall siding on the 124-year-old Jackson House collapsed over the weekend after years of deterioration and recent severe weather. The landmark, once a safe stop for African American travelers during segregation, has been closed since 1989, but restoration efforts have been in the works for years. The Jackson House Foundation will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to share what’s next for the building’s future.



Crews are racing to make emergency repairs to the historic Jackson House in downtown Tampa after part of its side collapsed over the weekend.

The backstory:

The section of siding slid off the east side of the building, exposing splintered wood and chipped paint. The two‑story landmark has stood at 851 Zack St. since 1901, but decades of decay and recent weather have taken their toll.

Built in a neighborhood once known as The Scrub, the Jackson Rooming House served as a boarding house for African American travelers during segregation — hosting famous guests like James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, and even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For years, efforts to restore the Jackson House have been stalled by access issues. But last Thursday, Tampa City Council approved a 10‑foot easement around the property, clearing a key hurdle for engineers and contractors to begin work.

Millions of dollars in grants and private funding are already secured, but leaders say years of delays have driven up construction costs.

The Foundation had planned to host a walk‑around with engineers in the coming days and seek final easement approval from the Community Redevelopment Agency before breaking ground — but this new damage could change the restoration timeline.

What's next:

The Jackson House Foundation is set to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the collapse, the state of repairs, and the building’s future.

