Hit-and-run crash hospitalizes one person after car rolls over in Dunedin: PCSO

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The Brief One person was transported to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash that turned over another vehicle, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. PCSO said the suspect of the crash fled the scene. This is still an active investigation.



One person is in the hospital following a hit-and-run in a Dunedin neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a rollover crash with injuries. The crash occurred on the corner of Beltrees Street and Keene Road in Dunedin.

PCSO said the driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

The driver of the car that rolled over was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said if the suspect has been identified or if they are in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing, and updates will be released as they become available.