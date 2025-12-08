Hit-and-run driver killed while bolting from Polk County crash: PCSO

The Brief An accused hit-and-run driver died Sunday night while leaving the scene of the crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. According to PCSO, excessive speed, reckless driving, the dark, and wet roads all contributed to the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.



An accused hit-and-run driver died Sunday night while leaving the scene of the crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

A witness told investigators that a black Mercedes-Benz sedan rear ended their vehicle on County Line and Frontage Road.

When the victim stepped out of his vehicle, investigators said the Mercedes sped off northbound on County Line Road.

According to investigators, the victim tried to follow the Mercedes and saw the vehicle go through a stop sign on Swindell Road.

Investigators said the Mercedes exited the roadway, struck a ditch and went airborne before slamming into a large tree about 120 feet north of the intersection.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

According to PCSO, excessive speed, reckless driving, the dark, and wet roads all contributed to the crash.

Deputies added that an open beer bottle with beer still in it was also found inside the car.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear if the driver of the Mercedes or the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Deputies are still trying to find the next of kin for both parties inside the Mercedes.

The crash is still being investigated.