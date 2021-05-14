Hit-and-run driver plows into family crossing St. Pete Beach street, killing 1

Deputies in Pinellas County are hoping you can help them find the driver who killed a pedestrian last night in St. Pete Beach and left four others injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was around 9 p.m. Thursday when a family of five was crossing at the 4400 block of Gulf Boulevard in the crosswalk. A red Nissan Juke pulled out of the beach parking lot there and turned northbound.

The SUV struck all five people in the crosswalk, then drove off northbound. Surveillance footage provided by the sheriff's office shows the vehicle slowing briefly, then accelerating away.

Hiep Huynh, 70, suffered critical injuries and later passed away. Two relatives, ages 77 and 76, were hospitalized with minor injuries. Two more family members, ages 67 and 51, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a "newer model" red Nissan Juke with alloy rims. There was no description provided of the driver or any passengers.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the crash to contact Corporal Jon Dobson at (727) 580-4505 or by email at jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.