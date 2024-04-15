Holiday man arrested for child sexual abuse material

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested an 18-year-old Holiday man on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

According to the FDLE, an undercover internet operation began in October 2023 to identify people distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Investigators say they found an IP address, later connected to Mario Pizza’s physical residence, as having downloaded more than 100 notable files.

READ: Criminals using artificial intelligence to create child pornography: FBI

When agents executed a search warrant at Pizza’s home on April 11, they took several electronic devices for further examination.

Mario Pizza mugshot courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Agents say they found images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as infants and toddlers.

Pizza was booked into the Pasco County Jail on a $160,000 bond.

To keep your kids safe, the FDLE offers these tips:

Create rules for internet use in the home

Know what your kids are doing online

Use the internet with your kids

Keep tabs on cell phone usage

If you agree to let your child meet an online buddy in person, go with them

Don’t rely solely on technology as a substitute for you

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter