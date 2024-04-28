4-year-old pulled from bottom of Clearwater pool

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a pool in Clearwater and taken to the hospital on Saturday night, according to officials.

Authorities say Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call involving a child being pulled from a pool on Island Estates. First responders say they received the call just before 6 p.m. from Horizon House condominiums located at 31 Island Way.

The child was found at the bottom of a pool, according to authorities.

Officials say he was first taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and later transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

