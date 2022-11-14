Holiday tent at Metropolitan Ministries up and running ahead of Thanksgiving with pop-ups in Lee County

An annual tradition is back in the Bay Area to help vulnerable families get what they need for the holidays. Over at the Metropolitan Ministries, the demand is high, but even more this year due to rising costs from inflation.

This holiday season, the non-profit estimates about 37,000 families will need their help and that’s not just here in the Bay Area, that includes Lee County too where they have two new pop-up tents to make sure they can serve those who are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian.

In total, Metropolitan Ministries has 17 different pop-up locations to make sure families in need have access to not just a Thanksgiving meal, but also a meal for Christmas and toys for their kids.

It’s a huge undertaking and one that can’t be done without the community’s support. That’s why once again the organization s is asking those who can to pitch in to help give families a holiday to remember.

The biggest need right now are:

Frozen turkeys

Hams

Canned yams

Stuffing

Canned vegetables

Boxed potatoes

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Cereal

Rice

Beans

Macaroni and cheese

Dessert mixes

Gift cards

Toys/gifts for children ages 4-17

"The average price for a turkey last year was a dollar 15 a pound, they’re telling us now it’s $1.99, it’s like a 75% increase, per pound in the cost for turkey, so if there’s ever a year you thought you’d help metro ministries and might help a family, this is a good year, these are circumstances that are heartbreaking for many families," said Tim Marks, the president and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries.

For more information on how to donate money, donation locations and hours, or sign up for the food assistance program, visit: www.metromin.org.